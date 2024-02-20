"I will not be denied" - Top AEW star references WWE run in latest post

AEW Revolution is just around the corner, and the card is set to feature several highly anticipated matches. With less than two weeks to go until the historic event, Swerve Strickland has taken a moment to reminisce on his journey in the wrestling industry.

Swerve Strickland signed with WWE in 2019 and spent more than a year in 205 Live's cruiserweight division. Since signing with AEW two years ago, he has seen a meteoric rise, and he's currently slated to face his arch-rival Hangman Adam Page and the dominant Samoa Joe for the latter's AEW World Championship at Revolution.

Taking to X, Swerve reflected on his journey from the cruiserweight division to the main event scene. The 33-year-old claimed that persistence is key before asserting that he will not be denied:

"From the 205, to the World Title" A goal without a plan is just a wish...Persistence is key...I will not be denied..." wrote Strickland.

AEW's Swerve Strickland was "angry as hell" after being released from WWE

In November 2021, Swerve Strickland was released from WWE along with Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis, thus ending the run of the popular Hit Row stable. Swerve embarked on a brief tour of the independent scene before landing in All Elite Wrestling at Revolution 2022.

Strickland has had a chip on his shoulder ever since and has set about proving his worth in his new promotion.

Speaking on an episode of the Smooth Vega Podcast, the 33-year-old claimed that WWE would never get its hands on someone with his talent again:

"The day I got let go, I was angry as hell. It was like 'no, I'm mad' and it's a chip on your shoulder mentality. Like, good luck finding another me. They're going to make money with or without me, that's cool, but they're not going to have another me ever again, and that's what I kind of want to create and build with an AEW."

Strickland further claimed that the Jacksonville-based promotion would be able to flourish due in part to his talent:

"AEW is going to be able to flourish and reap the fruits of my labor. As we have a Swerve, that's something nobody else in the industry can say that."

Swerve is currently engaged in one of the hottest extended feuds in wrestling with his nemesis, Hangman Adam Page. The three-way main event at Revolution could see either of them walk out as the new champion.

