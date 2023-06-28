Former WWE star drops a hint about retirement match after over two-decade career

Former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears has talked about retirement again. He has a career spanning more than two decades as of today. While most superstars usually have a farewell tour or one final push until they end their jobs, it seems Spears knows how his role is now, and he wants to roll with this until he retires.

Spears initially made very brief appearances for WWE. He spent three years with the company first, then went to the independent circuit until his return in 2013 as Tye Dillinger for NXT. He spent a brief period on the brand until he got called up to the main roster, where he stayed until he left WWE. He then debuted in AEW and has been with the company from its early beginnings to its current endeavors, appearing briefly as a heel and a face.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Spears talked about how he thinks the end of his wrestling career will go. He mentioned that he doesn't think he'd have the usual "final match" but instead go out quietly.

"I don't think it'll be announced as a last match. I won't announce it as a last match. I'll just have the match. I'll know when I'm done, and then I will just be away, and that'll be it," Spears said. "I'll just ride into the sunset on my own. That would kind of be a perfect full circle moment, because in this industry, you're on your own a lot. It'll mean the world to me, but people won't know that it'll be the last match." [H/T comicbook]

It seems Spears is teasing his retirement, even going as far as sharing the link to his recent interview.

Former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears says "The Chairman of AEW" could return

When former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears made his All Elite debut, he introduced himself as "The Chairman of AEW," his heel persona. While the name did not come right away on the day of his debut, he picked up this nickname by using a chair to deal out punishment.

However, while talking to Vibe 105 Sports, the AEW star mentioned that the Chairman could return. Whether he is talking about a heel turn or simply an appearance from himself, he teased his return to the promotion.

With AEW currently on its Canada tour, this is another window of opportunity for Spears to re-introduce himself to the promotion.

