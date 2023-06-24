"He will be back" - Former WWE star teases return to AEW TV after 2 months

Former WWE star Shawn Spears has teased his return once more to AEW TV. His last appearance was on an episode of Rampage almost two months ago when he teamed up with Ricky Starks to take on Bullet Club Gold. However, it is possible that the Canadian superstar makes his appearance soon, in his home country.

The Chairman may not have been appearing on Dynamite, Rampage, or Collision as of late, but he has been making appearances on AEW's House Shows. He has appeared on two already this month. Now that the promotion is set to be very active to end the month, Spears could make an appearance on one of those shows.

Speaking on Vibe 105 Sports, the former WWE star says not to count out an appearance from him at AEW's Canada leg just yet. He has previously teased an appearance when Collision heads to Toronto, but this time around, he has teased appearing at possibly the majority of the shows of the promotion in his home country.

"The Chairman is not gone. I will say that, The Chairman is just hibernating ,we'll say for season. He will be back. You will see him again, so I'll be swinging chairs again very very soon. I might even swing it this Canadian tour, who knows. Maybe I'll swing it on the Canadian tour. Might be in Toronto on the 24th [Collision]. Might be in Hamilton on the 28th or 29th [Dynamite/Collision]. Maybe in Calgary, maybe I'll swing it in Calgary, who knows." [10:29 - 10:55]

Former WWE star Shawn Spears teases appearance on Collision's first Canada show

Tomorrow June 24, AEW will hold its first Collision show in Canada, following its debut last year at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This weekend it will be at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. This will also be the same venue for the highly awaited pay-per-view Forbidden Door featuring AEW and NJPW.

Former WWE star and Canadian native Shawn Spears teased an appearance on the show two weeks ago, posting a promotional poster of himself featuring in Collision's Toronto show. Everyone will have to tune in tomorrow to see whether or not The Chairman of AEW makes an appearance.

With AEW set to start its Canada leg in the next few weeks, fans will be in for hours of great action. This weekend alone features both Collision and Forbidden Door, which will surely bring many appearances, including surprises such as a potential one from former WWE star Shawn Spears.

