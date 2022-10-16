"He was able to play along" - Former WWE Superstar shares his thoughts on whether AEW star Adam Cole is better as a babyface or as a heel (Exclusive)

AEW star Adam Cole's personality and on-screen character were recently the points of discussion, as former WWE star EC3 gave his thoughts on whether the former was a better babyface or heel.

The Panama City Playboy has had a decent run with All Elite Wrestling. Following his departure from WWE NXT, he joined hands with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to become a part of their heel stable. He was also the inaugural winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, former WWE star EC3 recalled his on-screen confrontation with the star earlier. He asserted that Cole is primarily a babyface.

"The dude's [Adam Cole] a babyface. If he was hanging out with you, you'll be like 'Man that guy rocks!' [...] We did this one match, in you know, the height of his NXT run as a heel, and I am jacked up 5-move of doom babyface in a smart mark town. We just, we didn't have 'em at first, but we were able to get them because he was able to play along with what I was able to do, and I was able to play along with what he did. We actually turned, you know, what would be a very pro-Adam Cole crowd against him. So kudos to him on that because dude is a babyface." [5:25 - 7:08]

The Panama City Playboy has amassed a large fanbase over the years that adores him. It remains to be seen how his future in the AEW will unfold.

Adam Cole is absent from AEW following reports of an injury

While Cole has been a prominent member of the AEW roster, he has been sidelined from action for quite some time now.

In a recent appearance on The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Cole suffered a "bad" concussion which could cause him to miss action for a long time.

“It’s a concussion, it’s a bad concussion. Real bad concussion. He’ll be back when he’s cleared – it could be tomorrow, and it could be never, you know what I mean?” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Since Cole was sidelined due to injury, his fellow stablemate Bobby Fish has departed AEW and joined IMPACT Wrestling. Meanwhile, his other stablemates, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, are reportedly serving a suspension following a backstage altercation with CM Punk.

It remains to be seen when Cole will return to full-time action with All Elite Wrestling.

