Former WWE star has not elevated himself despite massive title win in AEW, according to Disco Inferno

WCW veteran Disco Inferno has claimed that a former WWE star and current champion in AEW didn't elevate himself even after a big title win. Disco also commented on the star's booking in Tony Khan's promotion.

The star in question is reigning AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Swerve wrestled under the name Isaiah Scott during his time in the Stamford-based promotion from 2019 to 2021. Following his release, Strickland joined forces with Tony Khan's promotion, where he has enjoyed a successful run until now.

However, WCW veteran Disco Inferno feels that the former WWE Superstar hasn't elevated himself after winning the AEW World Title. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast recently, the 56-year-old commented on Tony Khan's booking for the current AEW World Champion.

"Bro, he's [Swerve Strickland] like I'm saying, he's like... his stock went up, but I'm just saying, recently, he's got old now he became the champion, but it's like it hasn't been that long but he hasn't really elevated himself like since he has been the champ. He has been booked to take a lot of punishment; his crew turned on him! I don't know; you know, he's been solid, but I don't see him, like, as you know, anything he's done is like increased in the past three or four months. They've just been doing the same type of TV, and he was over," he said. [4:13-4:50]

The former WWE star is set for a big title defense

Swerve Strickland (FKA Isaiah Scott) defeated Samoa Joe at the Dynasty PPV to claim the AEW World Title. Since then, the talented star has successfully defended his title against Claudio Castagnoli, Christian Cage, and Roderick Strong.

Swerve is set for yet another title defense in the coming days. The former WWE Superstar will lock horns with International Champion Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door later this month.

The match promises to be a belter considering both Swerve's and Will's incredible talent. It will be interesting to see if Strickland retains his title against The Aerial Assassin at Forbidden Door 2024.

