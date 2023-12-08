Former WWE star enters the ring after 11 years with AEW's Dustin Rhodes, planning to return as a transgender wrestler

A former WWE star, who publicly came out as a trans woman, is planning to return to the pro wrestling scene after over a decade, as she has been training with AEW's Dustin Rhodes.

The former WWE star in question is Gabbi Tuft (FKA Tyler Reks). She is best known for her time in the Stamford-based promotion, where she performed on ECW and the SmackDown brand. The 45-year-old publicly came out as a trans woman in 2021 with the support of her friends and family and currently works as a fitness coach.

As of now, Gabbi Tuft has been out of the wrestling scene for over a decade. Nonetheless, she is planning a potential return to the squared circle.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Gabbi revealed that she stepped inside the ring after 11 years and is now training with AEW star Dustin Rhodes (FKA Goldust in WWE).

"I wouldn’t be opposed to it. I did put my foot back in the ring for the first time in 11 years recently. I went down to the Rhodes Wrestling Academy under Dustin Rhodes/Goldust. I texted him and said that I would love to come down and stick my foot in the ring. He said to come on down. It was an incredible feeling to be back in the ring. Since I did that there has been a huge resurgence and feeling for what I love. It has nothing to do with transitioning and then getting back in the ring to say I’m in the women’s division."

Former WWE star is all praise for Triple H

Gabbi Tuft was also asked how she feels about the current pro wrestling scenario. She admitted that the business has changed a lot and praised the WWE CCO, Triple H, for his ability to nurture talent:

"It has changed incredibly. I don’t watch whole episodes just because I’m so busy, but I do keep up with it. To see the creative evolution happen has been such an incredible process. When I left, Triple H was moving up to what would be head of the creative department. The way he takes talent and nurtures their creative side rather than just having this machine where talent comes in and tries to figure it out. Then if you fumbled, you were let go." [H/T TV Insider]

Only time will tell if Gabbi Tuft will return to the squared circle as a trans woman, and, if yes, then which promotion she will end up in.

