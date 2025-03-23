Former WWE star fails to win AEW title ONCE AGAIN; left heartbroken in the ring

A former WWE NXT Champion fell short of capturing a major AEW title once again on the latest episode of Collision. The star had also missed his previous challenge a few weeks prior.

On the most recent special episode of AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday, Daniel Garcia was scheduled to defend his TNT Championship against former WWE star Adam Cole. This was set to be a rematch following their last title match a few weeks ago on Collision, which ended in no contest due to interference from Shane Taylor Promotions.

The TNT title match opened tonight's Collision. It turned out to be another great technical bout with some near falls, and both men gave it their all within the 20-minute time limit. However, Adam Cole once again failed to capture the TNT title, as the match ended in a time-limit draw, with Garcia successfully retaining the title.

After the contest, Adam Cole was heartbroken, while Daniel Garcia smiled after retaining his title despite the time-limit draw. Additionally, the two engaged in a heated exchange of words, indicating that their feud would continue.

Only time will tell whether the former WWE NXT Champion will get another opportunity at the TNT title.

