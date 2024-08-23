Former WWE star firmly believes Christian Cage would be betrayed in shocking fashion at AEW All In 2024

Christian Cage is set to compete in a major title match at AEW All In 2024. However, a former WWE star firmly believes that he will be betrayed at the event.

Aiden English was the latest to comment on Christian Cage's faction. Cage formed The Patriarchy several months ago along with Killswitch, Nick Wayne, and Mother Wayne. Since then, the group has looked dominant in the ring.

Cage has highlighted his plans to capture all the gold in AEW. He started with the TNT Championship which he held for several months before losing it to Adam Copeland. Now, he is in pursuit of the AEW World Trios Championship. At All In 2024, The Patriarchy will face Bang Bang Gang, House of Black, and PAC & Blackpool Combat Club in a ladder match.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Aiden English picked the House of Black to win the match after Killswitch (fka Luchasaurus) betrays Christian. Killswitch has teased turning on Christian in the past but it hasn't happened so far.

"I'm going to say House of Black when Luchasaurus decides to say enough is enough. I think maybe this could be the moment that you're talking about GB. I don't know. I don't feel a 100 percent confident in that but just to take a different route, I'm gonna put my money on that. Maybe, they do the f**k finish to somebody, Christian is cocky cockily climbing, he reaches up and says, 'you know what? No! Enough is enough'. He powerbombs him or something like that and then somebody scrambles out." [30:27 - 31:04]

Nick Wayne gives his honest opinion on Christian Cage

Nick Wayne has gotten the chance to work alongside Christian Cage for quite some time now. He has been instrumental during Cage's reign as TNT Champion and is one of the most promising young stars in the business.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Nick Wayne was all praise for his mentor whom he called "one of the best and smartest minds in professional wrestling".

"I've always thought Christian was one of the most underrated wrestlers of all time and he's done some amazing things in his career. Another wrestler who everywhere that he's went he's succeeded, gone to the top of the company, and truly one of the best and smartest minds in professional wrestling." [13:28 – 13:49]

It remains to be seen if The Patriarchy will be able to walk out of All In as the AEW World Trios Champions.

