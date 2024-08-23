Nick Wayne shares his honest opinion on Christian Cage (Exclusive)

Nick Wayne has worked alongside Christian Cage in AEW since joining The Patriarchy in October 2023. In an exclusive interview, the 19-year-old revealed how the veteran wrestler helps him on-screen and off-screen.

On August 25, Wayne will join forces with Christian Cage and Killswitch in an AEW World Trios Championship four-way London Ladder match at All In. The three men will defend the gold at Wembley Stadium against the Bang Bang Gang, House of Black, and Pac and the Blackpool Combat Club.

Wayne told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about his 50-year-old mentor's intelligence when it comes to the wrestling industry:

"I've always thought Christian was one of the most underrated wrestlers of all time and he's done some amazing things in his career. Another wrestler who everywhere that he's went he's succeeded, gone to the top of the company, and truly one of the best and smartest minds in professional wrestling." [13:28 – 13:49]

Trending

Wayne is viewed by many as one of AEW's top rising stars. Having only turned 19 last month, he is grateful to be learning from a legend of the business at this stage of his career:

"So the fact that I can be under his wing and his learning tree at such a young age is a huge blessing to me, and the fact that I just have someone to pick their brain whenever I want is another huge thank that I have to God for that," Wayne said. [13:49 – 14:08]

Watch the video above to hear Wayne's thoughts on his mother Shayna becoming part of The Patriarchy.

Christian Cage advises Nick Wayne on his AEW matches

Born into a wrestling family, Nick Wayne is the grandson of Moondog Ed Moretti and son of the late Buddy Wayne. Despite his young age, the up-and-coming talent has already competed in over 200 matches.

Wayne added that Christian Cage often gives him tips on how to improve as a wrestler:

"But, yeah, I'm very thankful that I have a learning source in him that I can just ask whatever. He watches all my stuff. I ask for his critiques all the time. But just truly one of the smartest brains to ever do it." [14:10 – 14:23]

In the same interview, Wayne made a bold prediction for the AEW World Championship match between Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson at All In.

What are your thoughts on Christian Cage working with Nick Wayne? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback