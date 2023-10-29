Former WWE star gets destroyed after approaching CJ Perry's (fka Lana) locker room

In an attempt to approach CJ Perry (fka Lana) in her locker room, a former WWE star was taken down by former TNT Champion, Miro, on AEW Collision.

On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, Ryan Nemeth made a backstage appearance after he promised a surprise for the fans. During the backstage segment, Nemeth was asked about the surprise. It was later revealed that Ryan was standing outside the locker room of CJ Perry.

It was an indication that Perry could be the manager for Nemeth, as she is currently looking for a star to manage. However, just as Ryan knocked on the door, he was greeted by CJ's husband, Miro. The Redeemer wasted a little time in assaulting Nemeth behind the closed door.

The segment also adds to the deranged onscreen relationship between Miro and CJ Perry, as the latter had told her husband to stay away from the people she will manage in the future. Furthermore, Perry also hinted at Andrade El Idolo being her client last week on the Saturday show.

Only time will tell where the story is going from here and which AEW star CJ ends up managing in the future.

