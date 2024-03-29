Former WWE star gets into a heated argument with fans regarding stealing CJ Perry's moves

A recently released WWE star got into an argument with fans who accused her of stealing CJ Perry's moves in the ring.

Ash by Elegance wrestled for the WWE for several years under the ring name Dana Brooke. Despite being one of the most athletic and powerful women on the roster, Brooke wasn't properly pushed by the company's management and spent a considerable amount of her time off television before eventually being released from the company.

A clip recently circulated on social media showing Dana Brooke performing a cartwheel splash. The clip was from Total Divas where CJ Perry was seen claiming that Dana stole the move from her. This had fans accusing her of stealing CJ Perry's moves. To this, the former WWE star hit back at the fans via social media.

"And when did Lana ever wrestle back then .. & when did she ever use that move ??!!! EXACTLY !!! Reality tv is so real… right?"

Dutch Mantell recalled being slapped by CJ Perry

Perry was part of several storylines during her time as Miro's valet in WWE. During one of those storylines, she came face-to-face with Dutch Mantell and ended up slapping him across his face.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell recalled what it felt like to get slapped by Perry.

"CJ Perry slapped me one time on TV. I said, 'Don't make it look fake whatever you do.' She hit me but on my ear. I swear to God she d*mn near knocked me out. I said, 'Now that would be a good thing to see on TV is Lana or CJ Perry slapping me and me just flopping down.' But I went back and said, 'Do I owe you money or what?' She said 'No, was that a little hard?'"

He continued:

"She really jacked me. But I told her to, I rather her do that than it look a little fakey. She did what she was told and slapped the hell out of me. I had to have a little feeling for Rusev in my heart because I know he's been probably on the receiving end of a few of those slaps." [From 44:45 to 46:04]

It remains to be seen if Perry will respond to Ash by Elegance's comments on social media.

