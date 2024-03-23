"He's been probably on the receiving end of a few of those" - WWE legend recalls getting slapped by CJ Perry

A WWE legend recently spoke about getting smacked in the face by CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in the WWE.

Dutch Mantell has had some interesting interactions with CJ Perry during their time together in the Stamford-based promotion. Mantell (fka Zeb Colter) was the manager of Jack Swagger (aka Jake Hager). The duo were collectively known as The Real Americans. The two were in a rivalry with Rusev (aka Miro), who was managed by Lana in 2014. The feud had some heated promo battles involving CJ Perry and Dutch Mantell, which led to a physical exchange between the two managers.

Speaking on his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran recalled being slapped by CJ Perry.

"CJ Perry slapped me one time on TV. I said, 'Don't make it look fake whatever you do.' She hit me but on my ear. I swear to God she d*mn near knocked me out. I said, 'Now that would be a good thing to see on TV is Lana or CJ Perry slapping me and me just flopping down.' But I went back and said, 'Do I owe you money or what?' She said 'No, was that a little hard?'"

He added:

"She really jacked me. But I told her to, I rather her do that than it look a little fakey. She did what she was told and slapped the hell out of me. I had to have a little feeling for Rusev in my heart because I know he's been probably on the receiving end of a few of those slaps." [From 44:45 to 46:04]

Dutch Mantell shares his thoughts on Matt Hardy potentially returning to WWE

AEW star Matt Hardy was recently spotted at Monday Night RAW, which raised speculations about his possible WWE return.

Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the former manager stated that Hardy would not add much value to the current Stamford-based promotion's product.

"He's in the midst of negotiations with [All Elite Wrestling]? That's who he's with now. Well, I think that.. I don't think he needs the money anyway, I think he was always good with his money. He saved quite a bit, made some investments, which is great for him. So he can go now and play them against each other. I don't think WWE is willing to play that much 'cause I don't think Matt Hardy adds a lot to them, to tell you the truth. I don't."

With WrestleMania right around the corner, many speculate that Matt & Jeff Hardy could return to WWE at the Show of Shows during the Undisputed Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Ladder Match.

