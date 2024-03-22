Matt Hardy breaks silence on shockingly appearing during WWE RAW

Matt Hardy is in the news again, and this time, he's grabbed the headlines for appearing in the audience of a WWE RAW show.

With Hardy's contract in AEW about to expire, fans have been wondering about whether he will remain with the Jacksonville-based company or not. This latest development has fan speculation at an all-time high. However, the elder Hardy explains the visit as innocent.

Mattitude has addressed how he and his wife, Reby, came about attending the WWE RAW show on a recent episode of the podcast Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. He began by discussing how they were invited by one of his wife's friends. He added that they did not live far from Raleigh, and they were on a date night without the kids, which they do about twice a week:

"Raleigh is just a few miles from the Hardy compound, everyone knows that. They had a suite, which they always have over at the PNC, which ist the arena in Raleigh. They invited Reby over to the deal and said, "Hey, you want to come hang out? There's free food, there's this, whatever. We'd like to see you..." While I was there, the skybox, the suite, was pretty open in the front, and yes, I did get recognized. People started forming a line to take photos with me and whatnot... My wife went to hang out and I was there. It was a very innocent thing at the end of the day," he signed off. [h/t Wrestlingnews.co]

With this, fans should have their answer as to whether the move has any implications for the Hardys' futures.

Matt Hardy hasn't clarified his status on the AEW roster

Matt Hardy's contract is ending this month, and he hasn't revealed whether he will continue with AEW. However, fans believe he may be looking to return to the Stamford-based company, given that he has vented his frustration about the way the Jacksonville-based company has booked him and his brother.

Additionally, he recently posted a photo of himself on his Twitter/X account, which revealed a personal achievement of his to his fans:

"Working hard to be in the best shape I possibly can be. Currently down 18 lbs to 206," he posted.

While there are a lot of rumors about Matt and Jeff Hardy's next stint, fans will only know something concrete when the brothers decide to reveal it.

