Matt Hardy comments on recent AEW ratings amid alleged frustration with booking

Matt Hardy sheds light on the ratings of the recent episode AEW Rampage, in which he and Jeff Hardy appeared.

Last week on AEW Rampage, The Hardys teamed up with Mark Briscoe to defeat the team of Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade in a trios match. Later, it was reported that Friday Night's Rampage actually saw a huge spike in TV ratings. According to Wrestlenomics, the January 5th, 2023 episode drew 406,000 in ratings.

Interestingly, even Saturday Night's Collision the next night failed to surpass the Rampage's ratings. Collision clocked 402,000 in numbers. Matt Hardy seemed to be happy with the numbers, as he appeared on Rampage last week alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy.

Boasting about the spike in ratings after The Hardys' appearance on Rampage, Matt stated the following while speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

"I am going to point this out. So Jeff made that comment whenever we did that bit that ended up having Private Party in it. Jeff said, Someone needs to put us on Dynamite so we can boost the ratings. And there were so many insider fans that were upset about that. [They said] Are you kidding me?! So that Rampage, it outperformed Collision on all levels. And that’s a Matt fact, not Matt fiction. It did more viewership and did a better demo in the 18 to 25 and 18 to 49, it defeated Collision across the board. And yes, Collision is on Saturday, and it had tough competition, no doubt."

Matt added:

"But it’s a live show, where no one knows what’s going to be on it, there’s a lot of anticipation to watch it. Rampage was a pre-recorded show that aired at 10 pm on a Friday night, which is also not a fantastic time to have wrestling on but it did really, really well." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Matt Hardy on having one more run as a Tag Team Champion with his brother Jeff Hardy

Weighing in on the impressive Rampage ratings, former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy revealed that his ultimate goal is to have another run as a Tag Team Champion alongside Jeff Hardy:

"But Jeff and I, our ultimate goal right now as the living legends, as the Tag Team GOATS is to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles. That is our end game. But there’s going to be some fun interaction with Mark. Check out Rampage tonight, and you’re going to be heavily entertained by this Hardys and Mark Briscoe promo." [H/T :Inside The Ropes]

Henceforth, only time will tell whether Tony Khan and the higher-ups will give The Hardys one last title run going forward.

