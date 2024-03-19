AEW star Matt Hardy shares big personal achievement in his first post after surprise visit to RAW

Matt Hardy is currently a hot name in wrestling headlines. The legendary wrestler's contract with AEW is set to expire this month. According to reports, there's no update on his immediate future.

Even as fans speculate about his next move, the former WWE Tag Team Champion seemingly teased a return to the Stamford-based promotion with an appearance on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. His wife, Reby Hardy, posted a video of the AEW star on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Matt Hardy took to his Twitter/X account on Tuesday (March 19) to share a personal achievement concerning his fitness.

"Working hard to be in the best shape I possibly can be. Currently down 18 lbs to 206," he posted.

Expand Tweet

With Matt Hardy attending a WWE event, fans would remember the instance when Mercedes Mone attended the AEW pay-per-view All In at Wembley Stadium, a few months before she made her debut in the Jacksonville-based company.

The Hardy Boys have had a tumultuous time with the Jacksonville-based company, and Jeff even had to face a botch during a match with Sammy Guevara, which led to the latter's suspension.

Matt has been quite vocal about his frustrations with his booking, so the entire issue seems to be coming to a logical end.

Fans think Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will return to WWE for a Hall of Fame Induction

The Hardy Boys have achieved almost everything in professional wrestling. The duo delivered a plethora of iconic matches and won several titles during their stint in WWE.

However, they are yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The brothers might return to the Stamford-based company for a final run, culminating in an eventual induction into the prestigious club. It would be interesting to see if the legendary tag team heads to WWE in the future.

Poll : Will Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion