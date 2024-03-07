Top AEW star's contract set to expire this month - Reports

AEW is set to have a huge month coming off the historic Revolution 2024 pay-per-view, but the company could see a major star depart before March is up. It's been reported that wrestling legend Matt Hardy's contract is set to expire soon.

Matt Hardy joined All Elite Wrestling early in the Pandemic era, making his All Elite debut on the March 18, 2020 edition of Dynamite. It's been four years since then, and according to Fightful Select, the 49-year-old is facing the end of his deal. There are currently no reports on whether the company intends to extend it.

Fightful noted that Jeff Hardy had his contract structured to match the length of Matt's, but due to injuries and time off from the promotion, that may no longer be the case. Jeff Hardy signed with AEW in March 2022 – two years after his brother joined the company.

The Hardy brothers have seen limited TV time lately, although they wrestled often throughout 2023. It should be noted that many of their appearances have been on Friday Night Rampage, which is often pre-taped after Wednesday's live episodes of Dynamite.

