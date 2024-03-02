Matt Hardy gives an important update on Jeff Hardy

AEW has had Jeff Hardy on the injured list for a few weeks now. Matt Hardy is keeping fans updated on his brother and shared the latest news.

The February 16 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on February 14, Valentine's Day, from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX. The show opened up with the first-ever singles bout between Jeff and winner Sammy Guevara. The match was held under No DQ rules, and Hardy suffered a broken nose during the grueling fight.

The injury was previously confirmed by Matt Hardy. Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 49-year-old provided the latest update on his younger brother.

"Obviously, Jeff’s nose, as I said, it was broken, had a couple little breaks in it. He’s getting some tests done on his sinuses to see how his sinuses are doing. It’s not a fast project. These things move slow, but we’re just trying to make sure his health is first and foremost and putting that above everything else. So that’s the main thing kind of to update on the status of him," Matt said. [H/T to Fightful]

AEW still hasn't provided an official update on Hardy's recovery and return. There is no timetable for his potential in-ring return, but stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling as we will keep you updated with any information that becomes available.

Former DX member says AEW star is the Jeff Hardy of this generation

Jeff Hardy has been wrestling since 2003 and is one of the pro wrestling pioneers that paved the way for the current generation.

Many wrestlers have been inspired by the younger Hardy over the years. One of today's top stars who has received favorable comparisons to the former WWE Champion is Darby Allin.

Speaking to What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, Hornswoggle recently had major praise for the AEW World Tag Team Champion. The former WWE Superstar said Allin is this generation's Jeff Hardy.

"He's something special, man! I say it all the time, he's this generation's Jeff Hardy. I mean, Jeff Hardy is still going, obviously, but he is this generation's Jeff Hardy. The stuff he does is stuff that's never been seen or shouldn't be done on a national weekly level, and it just blows my mind. He's incredible," he said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Allin is set to wrestle the biggest match of his career this Sunday at AEW Revolution as he and Sting defend the World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks, under Tornado rules. This will be the official retirement match for The Stinger.

Do you want to see The Hardys return to WWE? Do you agree with Hornswoggle's comparison? Sound off in the comments below!

