Matt Hardy shares unaired controversial clip following Jeff Hardy's injury in AEW

AEW star Matt Hardy has shared some unaired footage from this week's episode of Rampage, which showed him having a heated moment with another star. This would be Sammy Guevara.

Last Friday, the Spanish God took on Jeff Hardy in a no-disqualification match. Both men did not hold back from dishing out punishment to one another, as they used tables, chairs, and the other confines of the ring to do so. At a point in the match, Guevara went for a Shooting Star Press on Jeff, but his feet ended up landing in his opponent's face, and this broke his nose.

Those who were in attendance saw Matt Hardy's heated reaction to this post-match. When the episode was aired on live TV, this was cut out, which could be proof that this was an off-script moment.

Matt took to Twitter to post the full clip of the moment, which showed him getting heated with Sammy Guevara before he and his brother flipped him off.

Matt Hardy hasn't forgotten about issue with Sammy Guevara a few years ago

Matt Hardy recently looked back in the past and brought up a moment he had with Sammy Guevara that caused a bit of a stir. This was when he ate a chair to the face, left him bleeding and with a concussion.

Back in 2020, during their match, Guevara laid Hardy on top of a table before proceeding to pick up a steel chair and toss it straight at him, hitting him square in the face.

Recently, he shared the clip on Twitter, saying he was looking back to 2020, and that he has not forgotten what happened. He brought this up after the unfortunate bump Jeff Hardy took during their match, which left him with a bloody nose.

"#TBT 2020 I don’t forget," Hardy tweeted.

It remains to be seen if the scenes after their match are a work or if Matt was genuinely upset at the botch that took place. This could continue to be fuel for a Hardy Boyz heel turn.

