AEW cuts out possible off-script moment between The Hardy Boyz and popular star on Rampage

A moment was edited out of tonight's episode of Rampage, which featured a heated moment between the Hardy Boyz and AEW star Sammy Guevara.

During the match, the Spanish God attempted to hit Jeff with a Shooting-Star Press, which the Charismatic Enigma countered by putting his knees up. Unfortunately, it did not go perfectly, as Hardy only blocked the top half of Guevara's body and was hit directly in the face by his opponent's feet.

This left Jeff Hardy having a bloody nose, and the match concluded immediately after. Those in attendance for the tapings were able to see what went down after the match, which saw both Hardy Boyz in the ring with Sammy and Matt flipping him off, seemingly a response to the incident.

A clip of this can be seen below.

This moment was edited out of the aired version of the show, as immediately after getting a three-count, the broadcast transitioned to Powerhouse Hobbs launching a post-match attack on Guevara, with the Hardy Boyz no longer in the ring.

This could be a sign that Matt Hardy's moment with the former TNT Champion was an off-script moment, and he expressed frustration. He has also taken to Twitter to seemingly take a small jab at Guevara.

