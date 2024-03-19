An AEW star was present on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW in PNC Arena. The star in question is Matt Hardy.

The 49-year-old star is a former WWE Superstar who wrestled with his brother, Jeff Hardy, in the promotion. The duo created many great moments and delivered top-notch matches. He was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2020.

The Mattitude then made his AEW debut on the March 18, 2020, episode of Dynamite. He was one of the top stars during his arrival. However, the hype faded away and then became irrelevant. It was reported recently that Hardy's deal with All Elite Wrestling would be up this month.

Amidst his AEW contract expiry, he was spotted at the PNC Arena attending Monday Night RAW. Additionally, he and Jeff Hardy were mentioned during the same RAW event by Michael Cole.

His wife, Reby Hardy, posted a video on Instagram featuring the top AEW star.

"THIS AINT OVER MICHAEL COLE," she wrote.

Take a look at the clip below:

It will be interesting to see if Mattitude is still in negotiations with AEW and using his latest appearance as leverage to obtain a better contract.

Do you think Matt Hardy was teasing his WWE return by appearing in the company? Sound off!

Poll : Do you think Matt Hardy should return to WWE after four years? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion