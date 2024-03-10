Matt Hardy posts a tearful message amid rumors of AEW contract expiry 

Matt Hardy has just posted a heartfelt message on his social media account, bringing up an emotional moment in his AEW career amidst the reports that his contract with the promotion was coming to an end this month.

A few days ago, Fightful reported that Hardy's deal with AEW would be up this month after being with the company since 2020. They also revealed that Jeff had a similar deal to his brother, but he has more time on his current contract due to injury time being added.

On Twitter, Matt Hardy reposted a clip of his segment back in 2020, where he addressed an injury he suffered during All Out that year. He noted how supportive the crowd was at the time and how they've still been supportive of him to this day.

Matt Hardy breaks his silence on rumors of his contract with AEW expiring

Ahead of the reports that his time with AEW could be coming to an end soon, Matt Hardy addressed his future during a recent edition of his Extreme Life podcast.

He talked about how he did not expect the news regarding his deal to be revealed, but he confirmed that this was indeed the case. Hardy then asked fans to give him feedback on what they think he should do next.

"People had asked about my contract. And obviously, I’ve got [messages] after that news broke earlier today, and it didn’t come from me because no one had known anything about it. So once again, Sean Ross Sapp breaking the news. Yes, it is coming up in March. And we’ve spoke about it and we’ve talked about it and I guess we’ll see what happens. So we’ll see. If you listen to the podcasts, just give me your feedback. Tell me what you think I should do next."

He then confirmed that he'll be in conversation soon with Tony Khan regarding his future.

"Ever since I came to AEW, I spoke with The Bucks first, I’ve been close with The Bucks. I’ve just said that a minute ago we’ve been great friends for a long time. And I’ve really enjoyed working with Tony Khan, he’s legitimately a very very good human being, so we’ll see. Business is business. Sometimes things change, you never know. I love AEW, I’m cool with staying with AEW, I really enjoy the locker room there. I enjoy being there, but if that’s not what happens and that’s not what happens, life goes on. So I’m good."

It remains to be seen what ends up happening for Matt Hardy, as he could end up leaving the promotion and potentially heading elsewhere, with WWE and TNA looking to be potential destinations.

