Matt Hardy breaks silence on rumors of AEW contract expiry and what's next for him

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy is currently signed with AEW, and there have been several rumors about him leaving the Jacksonville-based company. Those rumors began circulating again when both the Hardy brothers voiced their frustrations with their booking in the All Elite promotion.

However, in a recent edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former ECW Champion recently cleared the air about what's next for him amidst the reports of his contract expiring:

"So, as far as that goes with my contract, people had asked about my contract. And obviously, I’ve got [messages] after that news broke earlier today, and it didn’t come from me because no one had known anything about it. So once again, Sean Ross Sapp breaking the news. Yes, it is coming up in March. And we’ve spoke about it and we’ve talked about it and I guess we’ll see what happens. So we’ll see. If you listen to the podcasts, just give me your feedback. Tell me what you think I should do next."

Hardy continued:

"Ever since I came to AEW, I spoke with The Bucks first, I’ve been close with The Bucks. I’ve just said that a minute ago we’ve been great friends for a long time. And I’ve really enjoyed working with Tony Khan, he’s legitimately a very very good human being, so we’ll see. Business is business. Sometimes things change, you never know. I love AEW, I’m cool with staying with AEW, I really enjoy the locker room there. I enjoy being there, but if that’s not what happens and that’s not what happens, life goes on. So I’m good." [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Fans want The Hardys Boyz to leave AEW

Fightful Select recently reported on rumors that Matt Hardy's contract is about to expire. As soon as the reports made their way online, fans were quick to give their opinion.

Some wanted the former ECW Champion to return to the Stamford-based company for a final stint, while others wanted them to go to TNA.

Matt and Jeff Hardy have achieved almost everything in the wrestling business, so it will be exciting to see what's next for the legendary tag team.

