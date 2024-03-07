"Just let him go," "He should retire" - Fans react to recent report on WWE legend’s future in AEW

Fans have called out AEW President Tony Khan not to renew the contract of a WWE legend who is currently working in All Elite Wrestling. This star is a household name in wrestling and is in the twilight of his career, Matt Hardy.

It was reported by Fightful Select that Hardy’s current contract is set to expire this month. The report also mentioned that it was unknown if an extension was reached between the two parties.

Fans on social media were quick to react and gave their opinions. Some of them said that Matt Hardy should retire, while others called on Tony Khan and told him not to renew his contract.

Other optimistic fans hoped that Matt would return to WWE to have one final run in the company before calling it a day.

It will be interesting to see what will come out of this situation and whether or not Tony Khan will sign up Matt Hardy or not.

Matt Hardy wants former WWE star Swerve Strickland to win AEW World title

Matt Hardy has spoken out and said that he wants to see former WWE star Swerve Strickland win the AEW World Championship.

Strickland took on Samoa Joe and Hangman Adam Page in a three-way match for the AEW World Championship at Revolution, but he failed to come out on top. Now, Matt has said that it is the right time for Strickland to win the AEW World title.

Hardy was speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, when he said:

“I’m gonna have to say, I think it’s time to pull the trigger on Swerve. That is what I would say. Is that what’s gonna happen? I don’t know. There’s no spoilers, I don’t know. I am not in the loop. I haven’t been around TV, I haven’t talked to anybody. I don’t want to know. I would rather be genuinely surprised. As I said before, I think it’s Swerve. I just think it’s the right time. I think if they’re gonna pull the trigger on Swerve, I think now’s the time to do it."

Strickland is one of the most liked stars in AEW, and it is only a matter of time before he wins the big one.

