AEW star Matt Hardy wants to see a former WWE star become a World Champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question is none other than Swerve Strickland, who was released from the WWE in 2021. Strickland signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and has transitioned into one of the top stars in the promotion. He won the AEW World Tag Team Championship in his first year with the company and became a big singles star in 2023.

Strickland had great matches last year. His Texas Death Match against Hangman Adam Page at the Full Gear PPV was one of the most talked about bouts in wrestling circles.

The Mogul Embassy Leader has now found himself challenging for the AEW World Championship in a three-way match against the champion, Samoa Joe, and Hangman Adam Page at the Revolution PPV. Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran stated that the company should pull the trigger and make Swerve the World Champion at the PPV:

“I’m gonna have to say, I think it’s time to pull the trigger on Swerve. That is what I would say. Is that what’s gonna happen? I don’t know. There’s no spoilers, I don’t know. I am not in the loop. I haven’t been around TV, I haven’t talked to anybody. I don’t want to know. I would rather be genuinely surprised. As I said before, I think it’s Swerve. I just think it’s the right time. I think if they’re gonna pull the trigger on Swerve, I think now’s the time to do it." [H/T: Fightful]

AEW star Swerve Strickland recalls his WWE release

Former WWE star Swerve Strickland recently spoke about his release from the Stamford-based promotion in 2021.

Strickland had a great run in NXT and is a former North American Champion. However, his main roster run was shortlived as he was released just a few weeks after his call-up. Speaking on the Smooth Vega podcast, Strickland shared how he reacted to his release:

"The day I got let go, I was angry as hell. It was like 'no, I'm mad' and it's a chip on your shoulder mentality. Like, good luck finding another me. They're going to make money with or without me, that's cool, but they're not going to have another me ever again, and that's what I kind of want to create and build with an AEW."

He continued:

"AEW is going to be able to flourish and reap the fruits of my labor. As we have a Swerve, that's something nobody else in the industry can say that."

Swerve Strickland has proven himself to be a major star in All Elite Wrestling. He has received a lot of praise from many veterans and fellow All Elite talent, and fans could see him become a World Champion in 2024.

