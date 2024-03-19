Michael Cole namedrops multiple top AEW stars on WWE RAW

Michael Cole did the unthinkable when he publicly named multiple top AEW stars on WWE RAW. These stars have had a great connection with the company in the past.

The stars in question are none other than Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. Cole took the liberty to refer to The Hardy Boyz when he was hyping up the match between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. He said that this would be just the third time that a brother vs brother match will be taking place at WrestleMania.

The first match was that of Bret and Owen Hart at WrestleMania 10. The second one was Matt and Jeffy Hardy at WrestleMania 25 in an Extreme Rules match. The upcoming match between Jimmy and Jey would be the third one.

Jey and Jimmy have been at each other’s throats ever since the latter cost his brother the WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. There is a lot of bad blood between the two former tag team champions and it will be interesting to see how this match will ultimately pan out.

A win for Jey would clearly cement his status as one of the top guys if he isn't already one and will incentivize him to go for further singles glory. A win for Jimmy would cement his place in the Bloodline after he split earlier only to rejoin the stable again.