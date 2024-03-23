"Please finish the F'n story" - Wrestling veteran is fed up with Cody Rhodes' current storyline in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell wants Cody Rhodes to finish his story and move on to better things.

Ever since the American Nightmare started in the wrestling business, he dreamed of winning the WWE Championship. This has been the highlight of his current stint with the company and the foundation of his struggle against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The story will culminate when Cody finally gets the chance to settle the score with his most formidable opponent and win a world title at WrestleMania XL.

This week on the Smack Talk podcast, Mantell claimed that Cody's "finish the story" gimmick has gone on for too long. The wrestling veteran detailed that the angle was intriguing when it started but has been dragged out by the WWE.

"I'll be so god d*mn glad when they finish this story. Please finish the F'n story. I got it. But I don't know. I was trying to pay attention to some of it, but then it got to the end. Takes them forever to get into it." [From 9:40 onwards]

This week, Cody Rhodes confronted Roman Reigns and made it clear that he would walk out of WrestleMania as the new champion.

The confrontation soon turned to a six-man standoff as The Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa joined the fray. Cody, too, had backups in the form of Seth Rollins and Jey Uso.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes can finally finish his story this year at the Showcase of Immortals.

