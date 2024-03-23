Triple H might not be interested in bringing 6 ft 2 in AEW star back to WWE as he doesn't "add a lot," says veteran

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H may not be looking to bring back a 6 ft 2 in AEW star to WWE because he does not have a lot to add, according to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell.

Matt Hardy confirmed earlier this month that his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion was nearing its end. While still in talks with Tony Khan regarding his future in All Elite Wrestling, Hardy fuelled speculations on his potential departure when he made an unexpected appearance as part of the audience on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager discussed Matt Hardy's future, claiming that neither All Elite Wrestling nor the Stamford-based promotion will necessarily view the latter as a valuable asset for their on-screen product.

"He's in the midst of negotiations with [All Elite Wrestling]? That's who he's with now. Well, I think that.. I don't think he needs the money anyway, I think he was always good with his money. He saved quite a bit, made some investments, which is great for him. So he can go now and play them against each other. I don't think WWE is willing to play that much 'cause I don't think Matt Hardy adds a lot to them, to tell you the truth. I don't."

Mantell further added that he does not think Hardy adds a lot of value to AEW; otherwise, they would be using him better.

"I don't think he adds that much to AEW or they'd be using him better. And it may be just that, it's like, me included, time just goes by and once it goes by it's hard to reclaim. I don't know how they would use Hardy right now anyway. It's the same as AEW. How are they gonna use this guy to make him appear fresh, make him appear unique, even to the younger wrestling fans that really don't know who he is." [54:29 - 55:50]

Matt Hardy's latest update regarding his status with AEW

Amidst widespread conjecture regarding his future in wrestling, Matt Hardy provided an update regarding his status with the Tony Khan-led promotion. The 49-year-old star revealed on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy that he was still in the middle of negotiations with the All Elite Wrestling.

"I want AEW to do well and I want AEW to thrive, but I want to be in a satisfactory position in what I'm doing in [All Elite Wrestling]. That's kind of where we're at, you know, still negotiating and figuring things out. Tony Khan is taking great care of me. He has been a good boss." [H/T No DQ.com]

It remains to be seen whether the former IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion will stay with All Elite Wrestling or make a grand return to WWE.

Kindly credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell for the quotations and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : Do you want to see Matt Hardy have one more WWE run? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion