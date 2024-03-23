Matt Hardy gives an update on his AEW status

Matt Hardy just provided an update about his current AEW status.

Matt Hardy has been able to stay relevant in the wrestling business for so many years. His ability to reinvent himself each time has helped him get over with the fans each time.

Currently, Hardy is contracted with AEW. However, it has been reported that his contract is set to expire soon, which has many people wondering if he will stick on with Tony Khan's promotion.

During a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE star revealed that he is still negotiating his contract with AEW, but he praised Tony Khan for taking care of him:

“I do love AEW,” Hardy said. “There’s some things I would like to change about my personal career there in some of the things we’re doing, but I do say overall I love AEW because it is very important for the pro wrestling industry. AEW needs to do well just because the pro wrestling industry doesn’t need just one huge company that’s in control of everything. They need competition. Competition is what makes it thrive and what makes it better. For all the young kids coming up, competition needs to exist.”

He continued:

”I want AEW to do well and I want AEW to thrive, but I want to be in a satisfactory position in what I’m doing in AEW. That’s kind of where we’re at, you know, still negotiating and figuring things out. Tony Khan is taking great care of me. He has been a good boss. I think Tony Khan is a great human being, but at the end of the day when it comes for me making the decision about what I do next, it also comes down to making sure that I’m happy and that I’m comfortable with what I’m doing too in all capacities across the board.”

Matt Hardy addressed his recent RAW appearance

WWE RAW is getting more exciting as the Road to WrestleMania is about to come to an end. In fact, even Matt couldn't resist showing up as he attended the show and was in the sky box.

During a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE star explained how and his wife were able to attend RAW:

"Raleigh is just a few miles from the Hardy compound, everyone knows that. They had a suite, which they always have over at the PNC, which ist the arena in Raleigh. They invited Reby over to the deal and said, "Hey, you want to come hang out? There's free food, there's this, whatever. We'd like to see you..." While I was there, the skybox, the suite, was pretty open in the front, and yes, I did get recognized. People started forming a line to take photos with me and whatnot... My wife went to hang out and I was there. It was a very innocent thing at the end of the day," he signed off. [h/t Wrestlingnews.co]

It will be interesting to see if Matt Hardy will choose to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling for a couple more years.

