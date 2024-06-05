Former WWE star should hand Mercedes Mone her first loss in AEW, veteran says

A veteran thinks a former WWE Superstar should defeat Mercedes Mone in AEW. The star being discussed is Toni Storm.

Mercedes has been making headlines since signing with AEW. In her in-ring debut, she defeated Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing to capture the TBS Championship. She also defeated Skye Blue on Dynamite and is yet to be defeated in the company.

Meanwhile, 'Timeless' Toni Storm has held the AEW World Women's Championship for more than 195 days and isn't leaving it soon. She has been defending the title since November 2023 and has proven to be the face of the women's division. The duo haven't confronted each other yet.

On Gigantic Pop, WWE veteran Matt Morgan stated that The CEO should face the Timeless star.

"Definitely go after Toni Storm... I would definitely, absolutely, no question, have her go next for Toni Storm. Now here's what he do with that though. Because yes, you're paying Mone all that money, right? And she's a much bigger name than Tonu Storm. But you have an opportunity to make Toni Storm [shows inequality between them with Mercedes being high] Here's Mone up here. [shows to bring Mercedes and Toni to the same level] You have the opportunity to maybe do this if you book Toni Storm to pin Mone somehow."

He added that Toni should pin Mercedes Mone in the match to elevate the AEW Women's World Champion to Mone's level.

"The conundrum that you face when that match happens. But you need to make that match happen because Tony should be able to say, 'I have two really strong main event talent women that can main event any pay-per-view," Matt said. (59:50 - 01:01:01)

Mercedes Mone on Becky Lynch's potential AEW signing

Becky Lynch's WWE contract expired in May 2024, and she is currently a free agent for the first time since 2013.

While speaking with TMZ Sports, the TBS Champion said she is ready for the Man to join AEW.

"I mean, with AEW, the dreams are endless; the potential is endless, and to the table for me, she just has to know that I am ready because I stay ready baby. So it could be absolutely anybody," Mercedes Mone said.

Only time will tell who will win if the Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone clash.

