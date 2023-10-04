Former WWE star hopes Jon Moxley tones down on risky spots after serious injury in AEW (Exclusive)

Following Jon Moxley's recent injury scare, a former WWE Superstar gave his thoughts and put himself in Mox's shoes. The superstar in question is EC3.

Two weeks ago at Dynamite: Grand Slam, Mox defended his AEW International Title against Rey Fenix. During the match, there were moments where the champion seemed dazed. This turned out to be a concussion, and the match finish needed to be changed, with Fenix winning the title that night.

While on The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WCW veteran Vince Russo, EC3 talked about Jon Moxley as a star who wasn't shy of doing risky spots.

The former WWE star hoped that Mox was at a point where he did not need others to tell him about avoiding risky spots, but he felt that because he was used to doing them, his mindset may not have changed.

"Sometimes when you have someone that's telling you to stop, you're also going against that grain, and you're like, 'I know what I am.' There's a mentality, that sickness. I think a guy like Moxley who's made a career, great living, great life, great wife, great kid, like hopefully he's at a point where he can tell himself that. But I know how he's wired and similar to me, and there's no way."

EC3 then gave his take on the matter if he was in the position. He mentioned that despite a doctor's diagnosis, he might not think of calling it a career but would still try to push through, attempting to fix his condition or do the spots and matches with less risk.

"I mean, you saw me last week, and that's just Chronic Fatigue from all these things I'm doing, including wrestling and including training. Sometimes your body is going to tell you to stop, and that's the only thing that's gonna, yeah... But hopefully with a doctor... If I went to a doctor tomorrow and he said, 'One wrong bump, and you're done,' I would have a long think about it. But it would not be really, 'Oh well, guess I'm done.' It would be like, 'No, how can I get past this?' or 'How can I do this?'" said EC3. [6:00-7:00]

Jon Moxley made his AEW return at WrestleDream

Jon Moxley was present at WrestleDream after two weeks of absence. Despite not being set for competition, he supported his Blackpool Combat Club brethren for all their matches.

He was on commentary for all of their matches, to the delight of many.

With Moxley looking in better condition and potentially gearing up for an in-ring return any time soon, it will be interesting to see how he does following his injury scare.

