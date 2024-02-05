Former WWE star has interesting reaction to fan asking AEW to feature her on Dynamite

Over the years, the wrestling world has criticized AEW for not featuring many stars in their weekly programming. Recently, a former WWE Superstar responded to a fan who requested All Elite Wrestling to feature her on Dynamite.

Maria Kanellis was released from the Stamford-based promotion in April 2020 due to budget cuts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She debuted in AEW in an October 2022 episode of Rampage, accompanying Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, known as The Kingdom.

Bennett and Taven currently appear on weekly television as a part of Adam Cole's stable, the Undisputed Kingdom. They are also the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions. On the other hand, Kanellis has been a feature of ROH, where she represents the duo of Cole Karter and Griff Garrison. The former WWE 24/7 Champion also worked in a program with Leyla Hirsch and Rachael Ellering.

A fan on X/Twitter wrote that Kanellis should be featured on AEW Dynamite instead of appearing on ROH. The 41-year-old star shared her response to the post, saying:

"Bringing up the Baby Boys will never be a waste. Time, Platform, Microphone," wrote Maria Kanellis.

You can check out the tweet below:

AEW star Maria Kanellis called out a fan for disrespectful comment

Maria Kanellis started her career in pro wrestling in 2004. The Illinois-born star has worked in several promotions, including WWE, IMPACT, ROH, and AEW. Kanellis has performed in various capacities, serving as an interviewer, as a manager, and also as an in-ring talent.

After an initial six-year run, the First Lady of Professional Wrestling returned to WWE in 2017, competing in the women's division and accompanying her husband, Mike Bennett, for his matches.

Both Kanellis and Bennett were let go by the company in 2020 during budget cuts. Maria recently lashed out at a fan for making a disrespectful comment on the nature of her exit from WWE.

On the occasion of her son's birthday, the former TNA Knockouts Champion reflected on her WWE release in a tweet. A user on X/Twitter replied to her post by undermining her work in the promotion. Kanellis responded to the user with a five-word message.

"Say that to my face," wrote Kanellis.

Check out the tweet below.

