Former WWE star involved in a shocking backstage fight during AEW Collision

A former WWE NXT star got into a violent backstage altercation during the latest episode of AEW Collision. The talent made his return last week and reunited with his faction.

Trent Beretta is best known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion, where he worked from 2007 to 2013. The 38-year-old star has been part of AEW since its inception in 2019. Last week on Collision, Trent made his TV return after a lengthy absence and reunited with the Don Callis Family on the following Dynamite.

On the most recent episode of Collision, Trent Beretta appeared backstage alongside Rocky Romero to address The Conglomeration and Orange Cassidy. They got interrupted by The Outrunners during the segment. Beretta didn't take kindly to the interruption and launched an attack on the popular tag team.

The assault was shocking, as many fans didn't expect The Outrunners to cross paths with the heel duo. Trent later sent a message to The Conglomeration saying they have to appreciate what he has done for them. He last competed in a match at Double or Nothing 2024, where he lost to Orange Cassidy.

Fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for the former WWE star upon his return.

