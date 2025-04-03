Former WWE star issues public apology for recent actions on live television

A former WWE star went berserk over the last week in AEW. Realizing what he had done, he publicly apologized for his actions on live television.

Ad

The star in question is Dax Harwood. During the April 2 edition of Dynamite, FTR members Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were in a backstage segment with Renee Paquette. They were also joined by AEW referee Paul Turner, who felt the wrath of Harwood last week on Collision.

The former WWE star put his hands on the official and also shoved his own partner, Cash Wheeler, fueling tensions further that had been prevalent between the Rated-FTR faction, including Cope. Harwood took the moment to pay Turner the $10,000 fine that AEW had imposed on him for attacking a referee.

Ad

Trending

Simultaneously, he apologized to his partner, Cash Wheeler, claiming that he had accidentally shoved him. Wheeler was frustrated on Collision as he left Dax Harwood in the ring, and tensions were evident on his face. Regardless of that, Dax stated that Rated-FTR was stronger than ever as they looked towards their upcoming AEW Trios title match against The Death Riders at Dynasty.

Expand Tweet

However, just as Dax Harwood thought his apology had settled the issues, Cash Wheeler had something to say. Wheeler made it clear that while the former WWE Tag Team Champions were heading to the Dynasty pay-per-view as a cohesive unit, after the show, they needed to have a talk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback