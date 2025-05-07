Former WWE star issues a statement following his public outburst at Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan is getting a lot of heat from fans and professionals for his recent comments. He was even called out by AEW star Shelton Benjamin for his remarks. The AEW World Tag Team Champion issued another statement after his public outburst at the WWE legend.

Hogan spoke in an interview with TMZ, where he made claims of wrestling several amateur wrestlers. During the chat, he got Shelton Benjamin's name wrong. After clips of the interview went viral, The Gold Standard wrote on X that he had lost all respect for The Hulkster while seemingly referencing his racist remarks from 2015. Benjamin also asked the Hall of Famer not to speak of him ever again.

After his tweet directed at Hogan, Benjamin posted another message on X. This time, he wrote that it wasn't Hogan taking his name wrong that set him off.

"It amazes me the [sic] some people really think botching my name is what set me off," Benjamin wrote on X.

Hulk Hogan recently started a freestyle wrestling promotion alongside Eric Bischoff and Israel Martinez.

Shelton Benjamin buried Hulk Hogan over recent comments

Hulk Hogan made headlines after his recent interview with TMZ, where he falsely claimed to be Brock Lesnar's first pro wrestling opponent after his UFC departure. He also botched Shelton Benjamin's name while mentioning some amateur wrestlers he faced back in the day.

Benjamin later went off on X, expressing frustration over The Hulkster's remarks.

"Message to @HulkHogan. You lost me forever with your “don’t get caught” …or as you would call it “apology” speech. So rather than scre* up my name and pretend we ever had any sort of camaraderie which we never had. Please do me a favor & [keep my name out of your f***ing mouth]," he wrote.

Shelton Benjamin is one of the most respected technical wrestlers in the business. He currently holds the AEW World Tag Team Championship along with Bobby Lashley as part of The Hurt Syndicate.

