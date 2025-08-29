  • home icon
  Former WWE Star Karrion Kross Sends a Heartwarming Message to AEW Veteran

Former WWE Star Karrion Kross Sends a Heartwarming Message to AEW Veteran

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 29, 2025 18:29 GMT
Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross is a former NXT Champion (source: WWE.com)

Karrion Kross recently departed WWE. He has now sent a heartwarming message to an AEW veteran.

Taz has been with AEW since the promotion's early days. While he started off in an onscreen role as the manager of Team Taz, he slowly transitioned into a full-time commentator. The 57-year-old first came into prominence due to his time with ECW, where he wrestled from 1993 to 1999. Hence, when the Jacksonville-based promotion returned to the old ECW arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company acknowledged The Human Suplex Machine. The wrestling veteran then took to social media to thank Tony Khan for acknowledging him.

Former WWE star Karrion Kross responded to this message and congratulated the wrestling legend.

"Congratulations bro 💀🥇," he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

Karrion Kross Reportedly Declined a Major Angle with MJF in AEW

Karrion Kross spent the past several years working for WWE. Initially, he was given a prominent role in NXT. However, after he moved to the main roster, things took a turn for the worse as Kross struggled to establish himself as a main event player. He spent the past few months appearing in backstage segments and rarely competed in televised matches. Therefore, the Stamford-based promotion chose not to renew his contract, and he left the company. However, The Herald of Doomsday once had the chance to join AEW.

During a recent Fightful Select Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp reported that Kross had not been in touch with WWE or AEW since his departure from the sports entertainment juggernaut. He also noted that the former NXT Champion was considered for a spot in AEW, where he would be one of MJF's hired guns to take on Wardlow. However, Kross declined the offer since Tony Khan didn't offer to bring his wife, Scarlett, in with him. Big Bill replaced him and ended up signing with the promotion.

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Herald of Doomsday.

