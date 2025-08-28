Karrion Kross Once Declined a Major Angle with Top Star in AEW for One Major Reason - Reports

Karrion Kross was reportedly close to being involved in an angle on AEW TV. However, he is said to have declined the opportunity.Karrion Kross reportedly had the chance to work with MJF in AEW. He was part of the WWE roster for several years. Sadly, his run on the main roster wasn't as good as his time in NXT. He was relegated to backstage segments during his final months with the company and only competed in a few televised matches. Hence, Kross departed the sports entertainment juggernaut when his contract expired.During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Q&amp;A podcast, a fan asked if there was any communication between Karrion Kross and WWE or any other promotion. Sean Ross Sapp responded that the former NXT Champion has not been in touch with his former employer, nor has he had any discussion with AEW. Sapp also revealed that Kross was considered for a spot in the Jacksonville-based promotion, where he would be one of MJF's hired guns to take on Wardlow. However, The Herald of Doomsday declined the offer after Tony Khan didn't offer to bring Scarlett in with him. Big Bill took up the role and landed himself a full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling.Matt Cardona Lashed Out at Karrion KrossAfter Kross' departure from WWE, fans have made it clear that they want The Herald of Doomsday back in the company by continuing to chant his name. Meanwhile, The former NXT Champion and Scarlett showed up at GCW Homecoming and helped Shotzi defeat Matt Cardona for the Garage Beer World Championship.Following this match, Matt Cardona took to social media to lash out at the former WWE star.&quot;Is this #WeWantKross bulls**t done yet?&quot; Cardona tweeted on X.Check out his tweet here:Matt Cardona @TheMattCardonaLINKIs this #WeWantKross bulls**t done yet?It will be interesting to see what's next for Kross after his WWE exit.