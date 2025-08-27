"Is this #WeWantKross bulls**t done yet?" - Former United States Champion lashes out after Karrion Kross' WWE departure

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been making waves in the industry following their WWE exit. Recently, a former United States Champion lashed out at Kross and the immense support around him.
Matt Cardona became the Indy God on the independent circuit when he was released from the Stamford-based promotion. The former United States Champion worked for various promotions across the globe rather than signing and staying with one top promotion.
Recently, the 40-year-old star came face-to-face with The Herald of Doomsday and Lady Scarlett when the couple appeared at GCW Homecoming: Night One and assisted Shotzi to win the vacant Garage Beer World Championship. Later, Cardona lashed out on X.
The former United States, Intercontinental, and multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion called out Karrion Kross following his loss to Shotzi. The veteran called the #WeWantKross online campaign "bulls**t" and vented his frustration on social media.
"Is this #WeWantKross bulls**t done yet?" Cardona tweeted on X.
Ex-WWE writer compared Karrion Kross to Stone Cold Steve Austin
Karrion Kross and Scarlett's exit didn't sit well with many in the industry, as the two stars organically became notable names in the Stamford-based promotion. The real-life couple has left WWE, but Vince Russo believed the two have immense potential, which the company failed to recognize.
On Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Russo was asked which star should be the next Stone Cold Steve Austin. The former writer responded by saying it should've been Karrion Kross before his unfortunate departure from the Stamford-based promotion in August 2025.
"It should've been [Karrion] Kross, man. My God. I just hate sounding like a broken record, but man, he had so much potential," Russo said.
Kross and Scarlett have been appearing on the independent circuit following their departure. They have received multiple bookings for the remainder of 2025. It'll be interesting to see if the real-life couple ever gets another run in the Stamford-based promotion.