Karrion Kross interferes in female star's match; brutally assaults former WWE United States Champion

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has sent a chilling message after attacking a major star in GCW. Kross and Scarlett attacked Matt Cardona and helped Shotzi pick up a win against him at GCW Homecoming: Night One.Kross and Scarlett recently exited WWE after the Stamford-based promotion didn't renew their contracts. The duo is now back on the independent scene and made a shocking appearance at GCW Homecoming: Night One tonight.Karrion Kross and Scarlett targeted Matt Cardona and helped Shotzi defeat him at the event, to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. He then cut an intense promo backstage, and said the following:“It’s clearly not a f*cking work. Hey, you know what? I’m not sad anymore. You got to get out of your f*cking life. What am I going to do? We’re going to play the violin. No, I’m going to do what I’m good at. We just f*ck people up. Nobody’s paying to see sad people. They’re paying to see maniacs. Am I right? Exactly. Exactly. Cross beer champion. I know what you’re thinking, Matt Cardona. We’re coming to take your crown. I mean, she might. She might be coming to take it. Me. I actually think something’s psychologically wrong with me. Like, I think I’m going to drink your blood. I don’t know. I might. See ya around.” [H/T RSN]WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKKiller Kross and Scarlett just showed up in GCW and went after Matt Cardona! #GCWHomecomingKarrion Kross thanked WWE fans for their support following his exitMere days after Kross and Scarlett left WWE, fans extended their support to him on an episode of SmackDown. During a segment involving Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, fans collectively chanted &quot;We want Kross.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKarrion Kross was overwhelmed by the support from WWE fans. He took to his official X handle shortly after and thanked them for the support. Some of his fans still believe his release is a work and he will be back in WWE in the coming weeks.