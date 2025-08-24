  • home icon
Karrion Kross interferes in female star's match; brutally assaults former WWE United States Champion

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Aug 24, 2025 04:24 GMT
Karrion Kross (via his Instagram)

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has sent a chilling message after attacking a major star in GCW. Kross and Scarlett attacked Matt Cardona and helped Shotzi pick up a win against him at GCW Homecoming: Night One.

Kross and Scarlett recently exited WWE after the Stamford-based promotion didn't renew their contracts. The duo is now back on the independent scene and made a shocking appearance at GCW Homecoming: Night One tonight.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett targeted Matt Cardona and helped Shotzi defeat him at the event, to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. He then cut an intense promo backstage, and said the following:

“It’s clearly not a f*cking work. Hey, you know what? I’m not sad anymore. You got to get out of your f*cking life. What am I going to do? We’re going to play the violin. No, I’m going to do what I’m good at. We just f*ck people up. Nobody’s paying to see sad people. They’re paying to see maniacs. Am I right? Exactly. Exactly. Cross beer champion. I know what you’re thinking, Matt Cardona. We’re coming to take your crown. I mean, she might. She might be coming to take it. Me. I actually think something’s psychologically wrong with me. Like, I think I’m going to drink your blood. I don’t know. I might. See ya around.” [H/T RSN]
Karrion Kross thanked WWE fans for their support following his exit

Mere days after Kross and Scarlett left WWE, fans extended their support to him on an episode of SmackDown. During a segment involving Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, fans collectively chanted "We want Kross."

Karrion Kross was overwhelmed by the support from WWE fans. He took to his official X handle shortly after and thanked them for the support. Some of his fans still believe his release is a work and he will be back in WWE in the coming weeks.

