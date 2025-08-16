Karrion Kross sends a message after WWE fans chant his name during Sami Zayn-Solo Sikoa SmackDown segment

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has responded to fans chanting his name on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Kross and Scarlett's contracts recently expired, marking the end of their run with WWE.

Ad

It's been a few days since Kross and Scarlett exited WWE. Many of his fans expected the crowd on this week's RAW to chant his name and extend their support towards him. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

However, on tonight's episode of SmackDown, the capacity crowd loudly chanted Karrion Kross' name during a segment featuring Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa. While Sami was speaking, a clear "We want Kross" chant broke out, and the clip quickly went viral on X.

Ad

Trending

Kross has now responded to the clip, as can be seen below:

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Kevin Robert Kesar @realKILLERkross I hear you. 👊🏼⏳🙏🏼

Ad

What happened shortly before Karrion Kross' WWE exit?

After his WWE exit, Kross appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show. He said WWE offered him a new contract, but they weren't keen on providing details about it when asked. Here's what he said:

“I got the offer, I wanted to know how they came to the valuation of that offer. Just wanted some information, some metrics, some analytics that supported, ‘Hey, this is how we got here.’ When I inquired about that, they were unwilling to provide that information and told me that I had 24 hours to agree to the offer or they were rescinding it. So the next day, we talk, I ask if they have the information, they don’t, and I said I can’t make an informed decision without the information, and I’d like to keep the dialogue open, and they rescinded the offer, and that’s actually where we are at.”

Ad

It remains to be seen what's next for Kross now that he's no longer a WWE Superstar. His fans still believe that his exit is a work and he will return to WWE in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More