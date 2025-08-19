WWE missed out on the next Stone Cold Steve Austin, says ex-writer

Stone Cold Steve Austin changed the landscape of WWE and the industry as a whole and immortalized himself as a legend through his larger-than-life persona and in-ring presence. Vince Russo recently stated that the promotion missed out on the next Texas Rattlesnake.
Karrion Kross and Scarlett made waves last week when the two left the Stamford-based promotion after their contracts were not renewed. The real-life couple got over organically and have been the talk of the town since their exit, and many wonder what's next for the two.
Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo answered a fan question and stated Karrion Kross should've been the next Stone Cold Steve Austin, as he had potential, which WWE has now missed the opportunity following the couple's exit.
"It should've been [Karrion] Kross, man. My God. I just hate sounding like a broken record, but man, he had so much potential," Russo said. (From 1:14:16 to 1:14:25)
WWE Hall of Famer compared Karrion Kross to Stone Cold Steve Austin
Over two decades ago, Stone Cold Steve Austin walked out of the Stamford-based promotion only to return nearly a year later, which marked his final run as a full-time performer in the industry. While a situation like this is common in the business, Karrion Kross and Scarlett departed from the company.
In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul Heyman spoke highly of Karrion Kross. The Oracle praised The Herald of Doom and stated Kross' situation reminded him of Stone Cold Steve Austin, as the two got over organically, and fans wanted more of them on the weekly product.
Kross and Scarlett are now free agents in the industry, and they've booked a few dates for meet and greets in the coming months. It'll be interesting to see if WWE brings them back for a third run in the near future.
