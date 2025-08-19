WWE missed out on the next Stone Cold Steve Austin, says ex-writer

Stone Cold Steve Austin changed the landscape of WWE and the industry as a whole and immortalized himself as a legend through his larger-than-life persona and in-ring presence. Vince Russo recently stated that the promotion missed out on the next Texas Rattlesnake.

Ad

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made waves last week when the two left the Stamford-based promotion after their contracts were not renewed. The real-life couple got over organically and have been the talk of the town since their exit, and many wonder what's next for the two.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo answered a fan question and stated Karrion Kross should've been the next Stone Cold Steve Austin, as he had potential, which WWE has now missed the opportunity following the couple's exit.

Ad

Trending

"It should've been [Karrion] Kross, man. My God. I just hate sounding like a broken record, but man, he had so much potential," Russo said. (From 1:14:16 to 1:14:25)

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer compared Karrion Kross to Stone Cold Steve Austin

Over two decades ago, Stone Cold Steve Austin walked out of the Stamford-based promotion only to return nearly a year later, which marked his final run as a full-time performer in the industry. While a situation like this is common in the business, Karrion Kross and Scarlett departed from the company.

Ad

In an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul Heyman spoke highly of Karrion Kross. The Oracle praised The Herald of Doom and stated Kross' situation reminded him of Stone Cold Steve Austin, as the two got over organically, and fans wanted more of them on the weekly product.

Kross and Scarlett are now free agents in the industry, and they've booked a few dates for meet and greets in the coming months. It'll be interesting to see if WWE brings them back for a third run in the near future.

Ad

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More