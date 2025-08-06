  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Paul Heyman opens up about ongoing Karrion Kross situation

Paul Heyman opens up about ongoing Karrion Kross situation

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 06, 2025 22:23 GMT
Kross is a very popular star on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Kross is a very popular star on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Paul Heyman recently opened up about the ongoing situation with WWE Superstar Karrion Kross. The Herald of Doomsday lost to Sami Zayn this past weekend at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show today, The Oracle discussed Kross' situation with the company. It was reported earlier this week that the veteran's contract with the promotion was expiring soon. The Hall of Famer stated that Karrion Kross was a great performer, and the audience wanted to see him presented as a bigger star.

"The audience is calling for him to be a bigger star. And if we don't deliver it on a timetable that an impatient audience, an impassioned audience, is going to like, they are going to get behind him even more. Which is great. They are making him a star. We're not shoving him and Scarlett down anybody's throats; the audience itself is making him a star, and indeed, perhaps, a top star," said Heyman. [From 01:07 - 01:40]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Heyman then suggested that Kross' situation reminded him of Stone Cold Steve Austin in the past.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

"It reminds me of someone else, by the way, that was in WWE. That the audience felt this is our guy, we like this act, we'd like him to be a bigger star, why aren't you making him a bigger star? Damn it, make him a bigger star! We're going to chant his name, we're going to bring his signs, we're going to buy his t-shirts, we are going to demand that you make him a bigger star. That guy's name was Steve Austin," added Heyman. [From 01:44 to 02:12]
Ad

You can check out Heyman's comments in the video below:

Ad

Kross was not featured on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW in New York.

Vince Russo suggests Karrion Kross leaving WWE would be best for him

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently stated that Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux would be better off leaving WWE.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that Karrion Kross and Scarlett should consider exiting the company to pursue a career in Hollywood.

Ad
"The best thing in the world that could happen to Kross and Scarlett is for them not to get their contract renewed. That is the best thing. They are so much better than everybody on this show; they need to get agents, they need to go to Hollywood. They need to make movies," said Russo.
Ad
Ad

Only time will tell what the future holds for Karrion Kross and Scarlett in WWE.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications