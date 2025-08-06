Paul Heyman opens up about ongoing Karrion Kross situation

Paul Heyman recently opened up about the ongoing situation with WWE Superstar Karrion Kross. The Herald of Doomsday lost to Sami Zayn this past weekend at SummerSlam 2025.Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show today, The Oracle discussed Kross' situation with the company. It was reported earlier this week that the veteran's contract with the promotion was expiring soon. The Hall of Famer stated that Karrion Kross was a great performer, and the audience wanted to see him presented as a bigger star.&quot;The audience is calling for him to be a bigger star. And if we don't deliver it on a timetable that an impatient audience, an impassioned audience, is going to like, they are going to get behind him even more. Which is great. They are making him a star. We're not shoving him and Scarlett down anybody's throats; the audience itself is making him a star, and indeed, perhaps, a top star,&quot; said Heyman. [From 01:07 - 01:40]Heyman then suggested that Kross' situation reminded him of Stone Cold Steve Austin in the past.&quot;It reminds me of someone else, by the way, that was in WWE. That the audience felt this is our guy, we like this act, we'd like him to be a bigger star, why aren't you making him a bigger star? Damn it, make him a bigger star! We're going to chant his name, we're going to bring his signs, we're going to buy his t-shirts, we are going to demand that you make him a bigger star. That guy's name was Steve Austin,&quot; added Heyman. [From 01:44 to 02:12]You can check out Heyman's comments in the video below:Kross was not featured on this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW in New York.Vince Russo suggests Karrion Kross leaving WWE would be best for himWrestling legend Vince Russo recently stated that Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux would be better off leaving WWE.Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that Karrion Kross and Scarlett should consider exiting the company to pursue a career in Hollywood.&quot;The best thing in the world that could happen to Kross and Scarlett is for them not to get their contract renewed. That is the best thing. They are so much better than everybody on this show; they need to get agents, they need to go to Hollywood. They need to make movies,&quot; said Russo.Kevin Robert Kesar @realKillerKrossLINKI heard you loud and clear.Only time will tell what the future holds for Karrion Kross and Scarlett in WWE.If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.