Major name leaving WWE after expiry of contract would be best for him, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

A major name looks set to leave WWE after the expiry of his current deal with the company. While fans are majorly taken aback by the possibility, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the star leaving the company would be the best thing that could happen to him.

As reported by multiple sources, Karrion Kross and Scarlett's current deal with WWE is set to expire this weekend. The Herald of Doomsday was in action at SummerSlam, where he lost to Sami Zayn. Kross and Scarlett were not seen on RAW last night, and many believe that the duo could be done with the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that he was hoping for Karrion Kross to show up during the Sami Zayn backstage segment.

"I was just hoping and praying in the backstage Sami [Zayn] segment that Kross is gonna come in that shot, but there was no Kross. He lost clean. I don’t know what you possibly could do with him at this point."

The former WWE writer added that Kross and Scarlett leaving the global juggernaut could be the best thing that could happen to them, and the duo needs to go to Hollywood:

"The best thing in the world that could happen to Kross and Scarlett is for them not to get their contract renewed. That is the best thing. They are so much better than everybody on this show; they need to get agents, they need to go to Hollywood. They need to make movies." [From 44:09 onwards]

Karrion Kross returned to WWE in 2022 after Triple H became the new head of creative. Many believe that his match against Sami Zayn at SummerSlam was his final outing in the squared circle for the company.

