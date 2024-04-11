Former WWE star lashes out at CM Punk after AEW airs from backstage footage from All In 2023

A former WWE star lashed out at CM Punk after seeing the backstage footage from AEW All In 2023.

Ryback is the latest to comment on the backstage footage from AEW All In 2023. This week on AEW Dynamite, the company released the unseen backstage footage from All In 2023, where CM Punk got into an altercation with Jack Perry. The video showed Punk shoving Perry before choking and they had to be broken up by Samoa Joe, Hook, and several others. The video vindicated exactly what The Second City Saint had revealed in a recent interview.

However, former WWE Superstar Ryback has pinned all the blame on The Straight Edge Superstar. He took to social media to lash out at CM Punk.

"The level of incompetence on the @CMPunk @AEWfootage is unreal. This guy was in a position of power to some degree, as well as being a talent. He proceeded to approach Jack Perry, and dialogue ensued. He waited for Perry to fix his hair and then did some sort of weird kangaroo-like attack/lunge before people closed in, and he grabbed Perry briefly. Jack was 100 percent unphased, and fragile Phil [CM Punk] proceeded to throw a hissy fit."

Ryback continued to take potshots at Punk, as he claimed that the latter had ''the maturity level of a middle school dropout.'' The former WWE star further claimed that The Voice of The Voiceless ''would have gotten floored'' if the ''fight had gone on.''

"Now just imagine if an agent behaved in this manner toward a talent; they would be fired immediately, and despite Phil being 55 years old, he has the maturity level of a middle school dropout. If that fight had gone on, he no doubt would have gotten floored and left unconscious prior to his match with [Samoa] Joe. Anyone screaming that fragile Phil told the truth fails to understand the finer details of his actions and inability to control his hissy fit temper tantrums," he added.

The Young Bucks were against airing CM Punk footage from AEW All In 2023

The airing of the All In footage was used as part of The Young Bucks' current storyline with FTR, with the former accusing the latter of planning the backstage incident so that they could get inside their heads.

While The Young Bucks may have aired the footage on TV, it doesn't look like they wanted to. According to PWTorch, the idea to air the All In footage of completely Tony Khan's.

"I've been checking with people in AEW, and I have been told that this was not something The Bucks were in favor of doing. It wasn't their idea, it was Tony Khan's idea that he wanted this out there," Keller said. [H/T: PWTorch.com]

It will be interesting to see if there will be any retaliation from CM Punk's side in the coming days.

