Former WWE star left confused with Jon Moxley's actions in AEW (Exclusive)

AEW star Jon Moxley recently made headlines due to a brutal spot involving Adam Copeland. According to a former WWE star though, the spot did not quite pan out well.

The spot being talked about is where Cope was seen attacking Moxley with a spiked weapon and sticking it right on his back. This created a graphic moment in which Wheeler Yuta had to pull the spikes from Moxley's bloody back, a visual that many found to be too much. Former WWE star EC3, however, believes that such spots could work well with proper planning, but that was not the case this time.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 talked about the AEW segment and said:

"Escalation of violence, I mean, is a thing of beauty when it is done at right moments, proper build, you know. But it just to me, I could be wrong, seems that there's a lot of just doing the craziest thing possible for the sake of it, with no real kind of like, pay-off to it. I mean screwdivers in the head, blood drinking, there's nails literal on your back on a 2x4. I don't think it needs to be an arms race, who is gonna die first, and I don't want it to. I am all for pushing the limit, but if it has a pay-off and a proper build, and then in theory works to the finish on the guy." [2:44 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

A WWE Hall of Famer also commented on the AEW spot

Teddy Long stated that there was no discernible need for Jon Moxley to put his life at risk with such a dangerous spot.

While speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"I love Jon Moxley. Great wrestler, great entertainer. I mean, it's just some things that I think some guys do that they don't have to do. I don't really see where that helps Jon Moxley at all, you know what I mean. Why would you put that kind of pressure on your body? Why would you put yourself in danger like that." [7:15 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

It remains to be seen what the former WWE World Champion plans to do next in AEW.

