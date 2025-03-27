Jon Moxley's life-threatening spot in AEW prompts WWE Hall of Famer to comment (Exclusive)

AEW star Jon Moxley recently made headlines after a risky spot, which led to WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long to comment on the situation. According to Teddy, the spot itself did not make sense.

Ad

In a showdown between Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland, the former was hit in the back with a bat. However, what set the segment aside was that the bat was covered in nails, which nearly impaled Moxley and made it extremely gruesome to watch. This has led to much discourse about AEW's booking on social media, prompting veterans from WWE to comment as well.

Speaking about it on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said:

Ad

Trending

"I love Jon Moxley. Great wrestler, great entertainer. I mean, it's just some things that I think some guys do that they don't have to do. I don't really see where that helps Jon Moxley at all, you know what I mean. Why would you put that kind of pressure on your body? Why would you put yourself in danger like that." [7:15 onwards]

Ad

Watch the full video below:

Ad

The WWE Hall of Famer is worried about how AEW impacts young fans

Teddy Long also expressed concern for kids watching AEW, who could potentially be influenced to take drastic steps after watching these types of segments.

Adding to his previous comments on The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"You got kids watching this stuff now. And you know they don't know, you know what I mean? So how do you know some kid might not go home and try to repeat that and do that with all of his friends?" [7:50 onwards]

Ad

Veteran journalist Bill Apter also pointed out that the segment had its desired effect, which was to gain publicity.

"Unfortunately, they got what they wanted because everybody is talking about it." [8:28 onwards]

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what Jon Moxley plans to do next.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback