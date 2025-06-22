Former WWE star makes big AEW return on Collision

Tonight on AEW Collision, a major former WWE Superstar has finally made his return to the promotion. This comes following his absence from one of the company's major shows.

Ad

At AEW Grand Slam: Mexico on June 18, to everyone's surprise, only Dax Harwood came out representing FTR. He had Stokely Hathaway by his side, where they revealed that Volador Jr. would replace Cash Wheeler in the 14-man tag team match. They joined forces with the Don Callis Family to take on Adam Cole, Bandido, Brody King, Daniel Garcia, Templario, Atlantis, and Atlantis Jr.

The heels ended up losing that night. Moments ago, Stokely Hathaway, FTR, and ProtoShita (Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher) appeared on Collision with a message. Former WWE star Cash Wheeler is back in action, and the quartet is set for an all-star 8-man tag match against Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Daniel Garcia, and Bandido. They claimed that this time around, they'll do better and get the job done.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Both of these heel duos have been on a roll over the past few weeks. FTR is looking to remind the roster why they're one of the best tag teams in AEW, while ProtoShita has been establishing itself as a dominant duo on the roster. It remains to be seen whether tonight's result will differ from Grand Slam: Mexico.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More