Former WWE star makes big AEW return on Collision

Tonight on AEW Collision, a major former WWE Superstar has finally made his return to the promotion. This comes following his absence from one of the company's major shows.
At AEW Grand Slam: Mexico on June 18, to everyone's surprise, only Dax Harwood came out representing FTR. He had Stokely Hathaway by his side, where they revealed that Volador Jr. would replace Cash Wheeler in the 14-man tag team match. They joined forces with the Don Callis Family to take on Adam Cole, Bandido, Brody King, Daniel Garcia, Templario, Atlantis, and Atlantis Jr.
The heels ended up losing that night. Moments ago, Stokely Hathaway, FTR, and ProtoShita (Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher) appeared on Collision with a message. Former WWE star Cash Wheeler is back in action, and the quartet is set for an all-star 8-man tag match against Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Daniel Garcia, and Bandido. They claimed that this time around, they'll do better and get the job done.
Both of these heel duos have been on a roll over the past few weeks. FTR is looking to remind the roster why they're one of the best tag teams in AEW, while ProtoShita has been establishing itself as a dominant duo on the roster. It remains to be seen whether tonight's result will differ from Grand Slam: Mexico.