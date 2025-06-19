Former WWE star suddenly pulls out from AEW Grand Slam Mexico; no explanation provided

A former WWE star has suddenly pulled out of AEW Grand Slam Mexico. The strange thing is that no explanation has been provided regarding his absence. This will no doubt get the fans talking.
Cash Wheeler is a part of FTR, and along with Dax Harwood, he has been terrorising tag teams in AEW. The two stars turned heel after attacking Adam Copeland a few months back. Since then, they have been involved in a feud with Daniel Garcia.
At AEW Grand Slam Mexico, Stokely Hathaway came out alongside Dax Harwood and said that he had some bad news. He then proceeded to say that Cash Wheeler was not going to be there because of circumstances out of his control.
Cash Wheeler’s tag team partner Dax Harwood will take part in a massive 14 man tag team match where he will team up with Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, Volador Jr, Hechicero, Lance Archer to take on the likes of Bandido, Templario, Atlantis, Atlantis Jr, Adam Cole, Brody King and Daniel Garcia.
This is a massive match, and it will be interesting to see who will come out on top at Grand Slam Mexico. Dax Harwood would be wishing that he had his tag team partner next to him.