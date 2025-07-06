Former WWE star makes blockbuster return on AEW Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 06, 2025 01:17 GMT
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo credit: X accounts of WWE and AEW star]

A former WWE Superstar has just made their return to AEW Collision tonight and put on a great performance in the ring. The company has also announced their status heading into All In next week.

Mistico (fka Sin Cara) has been on a roll over these past few weeks. Apart from his usual incredible form in CMLL, he has also impressed for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Just a few weeks ago at Grand Slam: Mexico, he pushed MJF to the limit, and out of desperation, Friedman had to end the match via disqualification.

The legendary luchador returned to action on AEW television earlier tonight on Collision, as he teamed up with Hologram and Mark Briscoe to take on RPG Vice and Hechicero in a trios bout. The former WWE Superstar scored the win by locking in his La Mistica submission hold and forcing Rocky Romero to tap out.

also-read-trending Trending
Mistico celebrated his win with the crowd until he was interrupted by MJF and MVP. It was then announced that the luchador would be part of the Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In.

MJF made sure to send him a message, as he claimed that next week, he'll pin Mark Briscoe before anyone can even come out. It remains to be seen if this will indeed be the case.

