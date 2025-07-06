Former WWE star makes blockbuster return on AEW Collision

A former WWE Superstar has just made their return to AEW Collision tonight and put on a great performance in the ring. The company has also announced their status heading into All In next week.

Ad

Mistico (fka Sin Cara) has been on a roll over these past few weeks. Apart from his usual incredible form in CMLL, he has also impressed for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Just a few weeks ago at Grand Slam: Mexico, he pushed MJF to the limit, and out of desperation, Friedman had to end the match via disqualification.

The legendary luchador returned to action on AEW television earlier tonight on Collision, as he teamed up with Hologram and Mark Briscoe to take on RPG Vice and Hechicero in a trios bout. The former WWE Superstar scored the win by locking in his La Mistica submission hold and forcing Rocky Romero to tap out.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mistico celebrated his win with the crowd until he was interrupted by MJF and MVP. It was then announced that the luchador would be part of the Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In.

MJF made sure to send him a message, as he claimed that next week, he'll pin Mark Briscoe before anyone can even come out. It remains to be seen if this will indeed be the case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!