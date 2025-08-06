Former WWE Star Makes a Bold Claim Just Ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW has signed many stars who previously worked for their rival promotion, WWE. A lot of them have become huge stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion and have won multiple titles. One of those names is one-half of FTR, Dax Harwood, who recently made a major claim ahead of the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

AEW recently announced a World Tag Team Eliminator Tournament, with the winners receiving a title shot at the upcoming Forbidden Door event in London. FTR won the first match against Bang Bang Gang to qualify for the finals. The Young Bucks are now set to face Brodido in the second semi-final.

The official X (fka Twitter) account of All Elite Wrestling posted a tweet asking fans for their predictions for the semi-final. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood replied to the tweet. He claimed that FTR is going to win the tournament and become 11-time tag team champions.

"On the Road to 11x," Dax wrote.

Fans are excited to see who will win the upcoming semi-final match on Dynamite and get the opportunity to face FTR in the finals.

AEW star Dax Harwood lost his cool at a WWE veteran

Dax Harwood has been known to defend All Elite Wrestling on multiple occasions. Recently, he lost his cool at former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas. Jimmy recently took some shots at Tony Khan and his promotion on X.

Dax Harwood wasted no time in getting back at the WWE veteran and wrote him a long message on X.

"Hey Jimmy. I unblocked you just to let you know I have zero respect for you. Imagine being as old as you are and your whole day revolves around getting on Twitter (X) to throw tantrums about a wrestling company you know nothing about. My father-in-law is your age. Know what he likes to do? Hang out with his granddaughter. Work around his house. Visit us when he gets bored. He doesn’t spend countless hours on Twitter begging for someone to interact with him because he has no friends or family in REAL LIFE."

Dax has always been vocal about his love for AEW. It'll be interesting to see what's next for FTR in the promotion.

