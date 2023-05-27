Former WWE star makes a major botch ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

A former WWE Superstar made a huge botch on AEW television. The star is none other than 'The Natural' Dustin Rhodes.

A few weeks ago on Dynamite, Orange Cassidy announced that he would defend his AEW International Title against 20 other wrestlers in a 21-men Blackjack Battle Royale match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Some stars had inserted themselves in the match. That includes the Mogul Affiliates members Swerve Strickland and The Machine Brian Cage.

Tonight on Rampage, 'The Natural' Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee were interviewed by Lexi Nair. It was brought to their notice that their rivals Strickland and his faction members would participate in the Blackjack Battle Royale match.

Rhodes then revealed that he and Keith Lee would insert themselves into the match. While doing so, the former WWE Superstar also made a huge botch. He claimed that the winner of the Blackjack Battle Royale would earn a shot at the International Championship. But in reality, the title itself is on the line during the match.

The night ended with Keith Lee chasing Swerve Strickland while the rest of the participants brawled at ringside.

