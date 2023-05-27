Create

Former WWE star makes a major botch ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified May 27, 2023 09:06 IST
AEW Double or Nothing
AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view will compete against WWE NXT's Battleground PLE

A former WWE Superstar made a huge botch on AEW television. The star is none other than 'The Natural' Dustin Rhodes.

A few weeks ago on Dynamite, Orange Cassidy announced that he would defend his AEW International Title against 20 other wrestlers in a 21-men Blackjack Battle Royale match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Some stars had inserted themselves in the match. That includes the Mogul Affiliates members Swerve Strickland and The Machine Brian Cage.

Tonight on Rampage, 'The Natural' Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee were interviewed by Lexi Nair. It was brought to their notice that their rivals Strickland and his faction members would participate in the Blackjack Battle Royale match.

Rhodes then revealed that he and Keith Lee would insert themselves into the match. While doing so, the former WWE Superstar also made a huge botch. He claimed that the winner of the Blackjack Battle Royale would earn a shot at the International Championship. But in reality, the title itself is on the line during the match.

You got that? Blackjack Battle Royale. Be there. @dustinrhodes @RealKeithLeeWatch #AEWRampage on TNT! https://t.co/vsGsp19Fba

The night ended with Keith Lee chasing Swerve Strickland while the rest of the participants brawled at ringside.

Can Orange Cassidy retain his title at AEW Double or Nothing? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
